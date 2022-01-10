'Melanie lived a life of service and commitment to her faith, family, friends, and the patients she served' | Gaston County EMS remembers Lieutenant

Melanie Massagee had been working with the county since 1978 when she started with Bessemer City Rescue. In 2007, the county said Massagee joined Gaston County EMS.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County EMS Lieutenant has died after COVID-related complications, an official with Gaston EMS told WCNC Charlotte.

Melanie Massagee had been working with the county since 1978 when she began with Bessemer City Rescue. In 2007, the county said Massagee joined Gaston County EMS.

"Melanie was known for her giving personality, dedication to ensuring no one was left unheard or without, and she was a friend to all who knew her," Gaston County EMS said on a Facebook post.

Yesterday afternoon, we suffered a devasting loss of one of our team members, Lieutenant Melanie Massagee. Melanie... Posted by Gaston County EMS on Monday, January 10, 2022

Massagee had been sick after being diagnosed with COVID just before Christmas and was in the hospital and on a ventilator prior to her passing, an official from Gaston County EMS said.

Gaston County Police released the following statement:

Our hearts are heavy as we ask you to keep Gaston County EMS in your thoughts and prayers in the loss of one of their Lieutenants. Please keep the family and friends of this truly dedicated Lieutenant in your thoughts & prayers as well. Your service truly made a difference within our community.