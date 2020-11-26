x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Local News

Two dead after single-vehicle accident in Gaston County

It happened Thursday morning on Highway 321 Southbound in the area of Hardin Road.
(Photo: Thinkstock)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle accident in Gaston County on Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened Thursday morning on Highway 321 Southbound in the area of Hardin Road. Highway Patrol said it was raining at the time of the incident. Officials believe the vehicle hydroplaned, traveled off the right shoulder, and hit a tree.

Both occupants in the car died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

NCSHP is investigating the crash, and believe tire conditions and excessive speed for the weather conditions contributed to the crash. 

Law enforcement said it's common for drivers to speed on that stretch of the roadway, and speed enforcement checks had recently been conducted in the same area. 

RELATED: 'Click it or Ticket' while on the road for Thanksgiving this week

At this time, no further information on the incident has been released. 

MORE HEADLINES ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: