Two dead after single-vehicle accident in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle accident in Gaston County on Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened Thursday morning on Highway 321 Southbound in the area of Hardin Road. Highway Patrol said it was raining at the time of the incident. Officials believe the vehicle hydroplaned, traveled off the right shoulder, and hit a tree.

Both occupants in the car died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

NCSHP is investigating the crash, and believe tire conditions and excessive speed for the weather conditions contributed to the crash.

Law enforcement said it's common for drivers to speed on that stretch of the roadway, and speed enforcement checks had recently been conducted in the same area.

At this time, no further information on the incident has been released.