Racing cars in Gaston County lead to fatal crash involving a child

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A child has died after a crash in Gaston County. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, two cars were racing in Gaston County when one of the cars hit a third car.

Officials confirm a father and child were in the third car.

The crash happened on U.S. 74, east of I-85 just before Sparrow Springs Road. Officials said the father and child as well as the driver that hit them were all taken to hospitals to be treated.

The child died at 4 a.m. Sunday. The father was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is believed to have been released. The driver that hit them was transferred to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

Highway Patrol confirms there will be charges, but the exact charges have not been disclosed at this time.

No further information has been made publicly available.

Editor's Note: The attached video aired before officials had confirmed details about the crash.