GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A local man reeled in a big one over the weekend.

PHOTOS: Gaston County man reels in large catfish Submitted photos. 01 / 03 Submitted photos. 01 / 03

Eddie Scarff, of Gaston County, reeled a catfish reportedly of over 60 pounds. Scarff told NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton it took him about 45 minutes to reel the fish in.

Caught a large fish over the weekend? Send WCNC.com pictures of your big catch at newstips@wcnc.com.

