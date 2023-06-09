Gaston County middle school opens morning after fire caused minor damage

An overnight fire caused minor damage to Bessemer City Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Gaston County School is open on Wednesday after a fire caused minor damage to the building overnight, school officials said.

Witnesses told WCNC Charlotte there was a fire in the main hallway and auditorium of Bessemer City Middle School around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

"It's definitely not every day especially not in the little town of Bessemer City," a witness of the incident told WCNC Charlotte.

A large number of fire trucks and ambulances were spotted at the school early Wednesday morning.

Gaston County Schools said the school is open on Wednesday and is operating on a regular schedule.



