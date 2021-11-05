Gaston County Police searching for missing teen

Police said she voluntarily left her foster home.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is searching for a missing teen who voluntarily left her foster home in October. Breahanna Leann Brooks, 17, was last seen in the South Ridge Street area of Dallas, North Carolina.

Police said she left her foster home in October. County police and her social worker have been able to make contact with her via cell phone and social media, but they have not been able to locate her and confirm her safety.

She has blond hair and green eyes, has tattoos on her neck and right arm, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 704-866-3391.

