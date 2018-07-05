The Gaston County Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old.

According to police, Andrea Leann Wildcatt was last seen at her group home located at 3915 South New Hope Road, Gastonia NC.

Police believe she ran away.

If located, please contact police immediately. Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Andrea Wildcatt, please contact Detective J. P. Brienza at (704)866-3391, the Gaston County Police at (704)866-3320/3300, or Crimestoppers at (704)861-8000.

