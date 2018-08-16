A local police department is hosting a free, active shooter training just for school system employees Thursday morning.

The Gaston County Police Department, along with Gaston Family Health Services, is offering the free session at 9 a.m. at Stuart W. Cramer High School in Belmont.

Speakers include members of the FBI’s Violence Reduction Unit. The 9:00 a.m. session is for school system employees, businesses, and elected officials.

The event is free, but you have to register here.

A second session specifically for law enforcement, behavioral health, first responders, and security will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday. Register at the link above. Badge or credentials are required for this session.

