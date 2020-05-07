x
One person has died after tree falls at Mountain Island Lake

It happened near the Riverbend Boat Ramp on Mountain Island Lake Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Gaston Talks

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after a tree was blown down on Eddie Nichols Drive, according to the National Weather Service. 

The NWS confirmed with a Gaston County official that due to wind damage, the tree fell at the Riverbend Boat Ramp. One person was struck and killed due to the tree falling.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to the NWS.

At this time, county officials have not released any further information. The name of the person who died has not been released.

County officials say Gaston County Police are the lead investigators on the case.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for more information.

