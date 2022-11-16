Gaston County remains identified as missing man

Quintin Lee Allen Roark was reported missing in July. Authorities say his remains were found near Cherryville on Nov. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton.

On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27.

Roark was reported missing by his family on Thursday, July 14. They said he had last been seen on July 12 in the area of Flat Rock Drive.

A hunter reported finding Roark's remains around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community.

Gaston County police do not suspect foul play in Roark's death.

The investigation on this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective J.N. Hanline with Gaston County police at (704) 866-3320.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts