Gaston County residents organize against proposed open-pit lithium mine

In a written statement, Piedmont Lithium said, "As a company solely focused on supporting a clean energy economy, and the preservation of a more sustainable planet, being a responsible steward of our environment is an absolute priority for us. We are designing our proposed operations with the goal of being the most sustainable producer of lithium hydroxide in the world to help power the transition to electric vehicles. We understand our neighbors and our customers expect and deserve nothing less than our absolute best effort when it comes to the environment, and especially our water resources. For the past four years we have worked diligently with numerous local, state and federal organizations to ensure our proposed operations will not have a detrimental effect on waterways in our area. After lengthy background studies we have received required federal permits related to water. Through the Catawba Riverkeeper Piedmont has actually adopted the Beaver Dam Creek, we have worked with the Catawba Riverkeeper to review our plans, and we are going well beyond any minimum requirements established by regulatory agencies. We welcome the opportunity to speak with any member of the community who has concerns about our proposed project, especially as it relates to something as important as water. Any interested member of the community can contact me directly, Brian Risinger, at brisinger@piedmontlithium.com."