Gastonia, N.C. -- An estimated 32,000 students returned to Gaston County Schools Monday as the district celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Superintendent Jeffrey Booker said the district has filled every teacher position for this school year.

"We started signing teachers as early as last February," Booker said. "Today, we're ready for classes to begin with teachers in all of our classrooms."

For the first time, every elementary school in the county will have a full-time school resource officer.

County commissioners provided additional funding after only paying for part-time officers at K-5 schools in past years.

Raquel Stewart, and her daughter, Bently, said they're both excited to start the new school year.

"She was up before me! She was ready to go," Raquel Stewart said. "She did really well last year so we're just looking forward to her doing just as well, if not, better."

Bently said she's already looking forward to her favorite school "subject."

"Recess!" Bently exclaimed.

The county also rolled out 29 new school buses, and administrators urged drivers and families to be cautious around buses and bus stops.

© 2018 WCNC