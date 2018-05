GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A local teacher is facing a DWI charge after she was accused of driving the wrong way.

According to the Gaston County Police, 46-year-old Laura Coker was arrested Thursday night. She is listed as a teacher at Belmont Middle School in Gaston County.

Coker was issued a $2,500 secured bond, according to Gaston County jail.

