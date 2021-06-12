Gaston County teen reported missing from high school

Ivey Loftin was reported missing from North Gaston High School on Dec. 3, according to Gaston County Police.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County teen was reported missing from her high school, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Ivey Gayle Loftin, 16, was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale shirt with flowers on it, blue jeans, and white Crocs brand shoes.

She was reported missing from North Gaston High School on Friday, Dec. 3.

Loftin is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds, according to Gaston County Police. She has blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3300 or call 704-866-3320 to speak to Detective B. Dalton.

ALSO ON WCNC: Court delays North Carolina filing for legislative, US House

ALSO ON WCNC: Man accused of killing wife with eye drops appears in court

ALSO ON WCNC: South Carolina nonprofit donates car to family of murder victim

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts