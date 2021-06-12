Gaston County teen reported missing from high school

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County teen was reported missing from her high school, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Ivey Gayle Loftin, 16, was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale shirt with flowers on it, blue jeans, and white Crocs brand shoes.
She was reported missing from North Gaston High School on Friday, Dec. 3.
Loftin is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds, according to Gaston County Police. She has blue eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3300 or call 704-866-3320 to speak to Detective B. Dalton.
