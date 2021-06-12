Missing Gaston County woman last seen leaving for work

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Reva Walcott Dixon, 60, was reported missing on Dec. 5 and was last seen on Dec. 2.
Her son said when he last saw her on Dec. 2, she was leaving her Belmont home to go to work at a Belmont Walmart. She was last known to be in her light blue, 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with a moon roof and blue LED headlights.
The car has the NC registration plate JCL-1370.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department and speak with Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320.
ALSO ON WCNC: New COVID-19 rules for international air travel start today. Here's what you need to know.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter