x
Local News

Missing Gaston County woman last seen leaving for work

She was last known to be in her light blue, 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with a moon roof and blue LED headlights.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Reva Walcott Dixon, 60, was reported missing on Dec. 5 and was last seen on Dec. 2.

Her son said when he last saw her on Dec. 2, she was leaving her Belmont home to go to work at a Belmont Walmart. She was last known to be in her light blue, 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with a moon roof and blue LED headlights.

The car has the NC registration plate JCL-1370.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department and speak with Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320.

Credit: Gaston County Police

