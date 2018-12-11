Charlotte, N.C. (WCNC) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police booked Maurice Knox, the suspect involved in yesterday's Amber Alert, into the Mecklenburg County Jail following an overnight hospital stay Monday.

Knox faces a slew of felony criminal charges after investigators accuse him of kidnapping his three-year-old daughter in Gastonia Sunday and leading police in Charlotte on a vehicle chase a few hours later.

RELATED: POLICE FIND MISSING GIRL, ARREST SUSPECT IN GASTONIA AMBER ALERT

Officers said Knox crashed into two other cars and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Online state and county records show Knox has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence allegations.

According to Mecklenburg County Jail records, Knox was arrested three times over a four month period in 2017 for a range of crimes, including violating a domestic violence protection order, communicating threats and felonious restraint.

State records showed in June 2017, Knox received 18 months probation for communicating threats.

According to Gaston County Jail records, Knox was arrested last month for violating a domestic violence protection order.

He was released just 13 minutes after being booked into jail.

Knox is expected to be transferred back to Gaston County in the coming days to face his latest criminal charges from Sunday.

© 2018 WCNC