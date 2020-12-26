AMBER Alert for 3-year-old girl canceled after child found safe

Officials said 3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb was found in Stallings, NC, with 31-year-old Raheem Pate. Pate is being held in the Union County Jail under no bond.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb has been canceled; officials confirmed she is safe. Lipscomb was found in Stallings, North Carolina, with 31-year-old Raheem Tyshawn Pate after a search spanning several hours and over 40 miles.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said Pate has been taken into custody, arrested on unrelated charges.

The Gastonia Police Department is continuing to investigate the AMBER Alert and is expected to release more information as the investigation develops.

Police believe she was abducted by Raheem Tyshawn Pate. He was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661.

Isaiah Moran and Jenna Schmieding live across the street from the house where police converged on this afternoon.

"More and more people kept showing up like police officers, like SWAT," Schmieding said.

"It looked like an army was standing out the front porch," Moran added. "It was crazy."

Officers said they ultimately found Pate in a car on a nearby street.

It marked the end to a search that began more than 40 miles away in Gastonia.

According to a Gastonia Police report, officers were called to a West Gastonia home for a reported kidnapping around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Pate is being held in the Union County Jail under no bond.

According to online court and jail records, he's facing multiple criminal charges including violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of a firearm by a felon and speeding to elude arrest.

Gastonia Police said the investigation into the alleged abduction remains ongoing.