City of Gastonia asking for feedback to improve bus services

The online survey will give Gastonia Transit riders a forum to provide feedback on how the city can improve service for public transportation riders.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia officials are asking for the public's feedback on how it can improve the city's transit experience.

An online survey will be available through July 20 for riders to answer questions about how effective Gastonia Transit is serving riders on bus routes with quality transportation.

“This is a great opportunity for riders to tell us what they think about our transit services and for us to better serve them in the future,” Fleet Services Manager Cindy Forrester said. “The public’s feedback is very important to us as we assess how effective our routes are and what changes we need to make if any.”

Responses to the survey will be used to develop more comprehensive services to improve riders' experiences.

