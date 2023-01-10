Gastonia councilman running for mayor

Robert Kellogg has been a Gastonia councilman since 2015.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November.

On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department.

Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City Council since 2015. During his time on the council, Kellogg has received recognition from Gov. Roy Cooper, the NC Police Benevolent Association, Sen. Kathy Harrington, and NC Attorney General Josh Stein.

“It’s a long road ahead,” said Robert Kellogg. “But between now and Election Day, I’ll be working every day to earn the trust and support of Gastonia’s voters.”

Gastonia's current mayor is Walker Reid III, who was elected in 2017. The mayoral position is up for grabs in November 2023. Reid has not announced if he is seeking reelection.

