Gastonia Honey Hunters owe tens of thousands for unpaid emergency services, county says

Gaston Emergency Medical Services said the Honey Hunters team owes more than $22,000 for unpaid services.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team is late on payments for emergency medical services, Gaston County officials said.

A spokesperson for Gaston Emergency Medical Services told WCNC Charlotte that the team owes the county more than $22,000 for services. The county did add that there are solutions in place for payments to be made by the team. Gaston Emergency Medical Services said in a statement that having its workers at the ballpark for games or other large events is viewed as a critical public safety service.

The Gastonia Police Department said it will no longer allow off-duty officers to work for team-sponsored events at the stadium until the Honey Hunters pay individual officers all the money owed for past work. However, police department officials said they will still respond to emergency calls at the stadium, just like they would anywhere else in the city.

WCNC Charlotte has requested records from the city of Gastonia regarding unpaid services related to the Honey Hunters. This story will be updated once those requests are answered.

The Honey Hunters are owned by Brandon Bellamy. The team's inaugural season was 2021 and they compete in the South Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which is a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.