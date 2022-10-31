Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief

The expects to announce a new chief within the first three months of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday.

He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired.

“Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police Department’s leadership. We are confident that he will maintain the continuity of operations for the safety of our residents and those visiting our City,” City Manager Michael Peoples said in a released statement. “We also recognize how important it is to the community that the next Police Chief be adequately prepared to positively lead the department well into the future.”

Conard became the assistant police chief in Oct. 2020. He joined the Gastonia Police Department in 1996.

During his time with the police department, he has served is: Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, Commander of the Special Situations Unit which includes SWAT, Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiators, Mobile Field Force, and the Mobile Command.

He was responsible for creating and implementing the Police Training Officer training program for the GPD in 2005, according to the city's announcement.

The expects to announce a new chief within the first three months of 2023.

In September, the department announced the retirement of Travis Brittain.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts