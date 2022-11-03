Gastonia seeks funding for 'Project CHANGE'

The $2 million study would seek solutions to improves areas on the north side of the downtown railroad that feel disconnected from Gastonia's growth and development.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is seeking $2 million in grant funds for Project CHANGE, an initiative to remove barriers that prevent disadvantaged neighborhoods from connectivity, mobility and economic development.

Project CHANGE stands for Connecting Highland: Access, Neighborhood Growth, Equity. The money would help the city conduct a feasibility study to see if it could cap the railroad ditch that runs through downtown Gastonia.

City leaders say the ditch is a barrier for different communities in the downtown area. The study would allow officials to see what options they have to bridge the divide.

“A lot of areas north of the railroad ditch have been impacted," Assistant City Manager Quentin McPhatter said. "You have areas of significant poverty."

It's clear if you head north of the railroad. Streets are lined with older homes and run-down buildings that were once businesses. Meanwhile, on the south side of the tracks, there are new businesses and development.

"If you live in a city you want to feel connected to that city," McPhatter said.

In order to make downtown feel more connected, the city of Gastonia has submitted a request for a $2 million feasibility study to find possible solutions.

The study will investigate the possibility of capping the railroad ditch and improving Highway 7, both of which currently create a barrier to mobility, connectivity, access, and economic development for the transportation disadvantaged communities to the north of the downtown area.

If the grant is funded, Gastonia will also have to pony up $500,000 for the study.

It's something McPhatter says is crucial for the growth the city is seeing.

“The future certainly looks positive based on our growing trends,” McPhatter said.

He explained the study is part of a bigger picture, as Gastonia leaders strive to make the city somewhere people can live, work and play. If the grant application is successful, the study could begin by the end of 2023.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.