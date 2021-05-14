Silver Alert active for elderly Gastonia man looking for gas

84-year-old William George Holmes was last known to be driving to South Carolina in his search.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for an elderly man they say was driving to South Carolina looking for gas.

84-year-old William George Holmes was last at his home on Green Circle Drive. He is believed to be living with dementia or another cognitive impairment and left his home while family members were still asleep.

Holmes is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short, balding black hair and brown eyes. Because he left while his family was still sleeping, a clothing description was not available.

However, a vehicle description is available; Holmes is believed to be in a black 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan, with North Carolina license plate YYM3546.