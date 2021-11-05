16-year-old reported missing in Gastonia

Police said Abigail Garcia was last seen at a group home in Gastonia Sunday night. She hasn't been seen since.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Police said Abigail Garcia was last seen leaving a group home on Separk Circle a little before 11 p.m. on Nov. 14. Detectives said Garcia is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with information about Abigail Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-836-0071 immediately. Gastonia police haven't released any further information at this time.

