Gastonia to pick up bulk trash for free

The city will pick up bulky items at no charge for the week of Sept. 18.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Some trash, like furniture and lawn mowers, won't fit in the average garbage can. For one week every spring and fall, however, the City of Gastonia has a free answer to this problem.

The city said in a statement that it expects another record amount of bulk trash and unwanted items to be placed at the curb during the week of Sept. 18. That is when the city's Solid Waste Division will offer free pickup of bulky items.

“We know that some of our customers really need this service and it is quite popular with them,” said Solid Waste Division Manager Allison Brockman in the statement.

During Free Excess Household Trash week, the city waives the pickup fees of $15 for items up to 100 pounds and $25 for items weighing 100 pounds or more.

Gastonia said that it has collected nearly 10 million pounds of unwanted items at no charge, since the tradition began in 2013.

“Our customers are always thankful for the service and we are pleased to continue to help contribute to a clean environment," Brockman said.

Some items still have a fee during the special week, the city said. Because state law does not allow the city to throw these things into landfills, residents will still be charged a fee for tires and appliances like TVs, computers and refrigerators.

What Gastonia said residents should not put out for pickup during Free Excess Household Trash Week: