Gastonia police hiring homelessness coordinator

The civilian role is aimed at helping unhoused neighbors connect with services.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is now hiring for a role dedicated to helping unhoused neighbors in the city.

According to a news release from the department, the homelessness coordinator will respond alongside officers, make referrals to social services, and follow up on cases for people facing homelessness. The department touts this as a proactive approach based on early intervention.

“This position is a vital part of our overall strategy to work with those experiencing homelessness in our city by providing guidance, direction, and resources to those in need,” said Police Chief Travis Brittain. “We believe having a dedicated staff person will help our police officers more effectively interact and respond to homeless and transient populations.”

The department's news release said they looked at other agencies across the country, deeming the new civilian role a more holistic approach regarding calls involving unhoused people. The homelessness coordinator will be expected to track calls more closely and be proactive with outreach.

The City of Gastonia acknowledged issues surrounding homelessness and has touted its own work with non-profits, faith communities, Gaston County, and other towns and cities on addressing the needs of unhoused neighbors, with the goal of ending homelessness. Recent programs announced in both the city and county include emergency housing assistance as an example.