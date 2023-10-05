Gastonia Police investigating reported armed robbery at Eastridge Mall

Police said the suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after reports of an armed robbery inside Eastridge Mall on North New Hope Road.

A call for service around 7:15 p.m. claimed the suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

No further details are known on the incident.

More information will be released when it is available.

