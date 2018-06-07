Gastonia, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are investigating reports of homes, cars and even people being struck by fireworks.

According to police reports, at least seven incidents have been recorded since the Independence Day holiday.

Officers arrested Brandon Garvin after they accused him of shooting fireworks at people early Thursday morning.

A few hours later, a man said when he went out on the front porch of his apartment, a group of people shot fireworks right at him, singeing part of his left arm.

At the same apartment complex, Gaston County dispatchers received reports of police officers and firefighters being targeted by people with fireworks.

"Fire Center to Engine Six, if you can copy, we have additional units coming out to you referencing people shooting fireworks at you and the other officers," a dispatcher can be heard saying.

Anyone with info can call Gaston Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

