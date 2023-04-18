Gastonia police looking to identify man found dead

Investigators say the man was found dead on April 4 in Duharts Creek behind Cox Road.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are seeking help in identifying a man that was found dead earlier this month.

The Gastonia Police Department says the man was found in Duharts Creek behind Cox Road on April 4 just before 11 a.m. The man's cause of death has not been released at this time.

In an effort to identify the man, police have released information about his tattoos in hopes that someone will know who he is.

Police say the man has three tattoos on his arms.

One of the tattoos says "Emilie" in block lettering. One of the tattoos says "Winter" written in blue with icicles on top of the letters. And the last of the three tattoos says "Misty" written in individual letters in colored stars.

Additionally, the man has a tattoo of a butterfly on his left ankle and tattoos of a colored frog, a monkey, and a spider on his left leg.

Anyone with information about this man's identity is asked to call Gastonia police at (704) 866-6880.

