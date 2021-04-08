Gastonia police searching for missing 75-year-old woman

Police said Toro might have dementia and does not speak English.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is currently searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Police said they are looking for 75-year-old Maria Toro.

According to police, Toro is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2”, 119lbs, with brown hair, wearing a green nightgown and possibly wearing glasses.

Police said Toro might have dementia and does not speak English. She was last seen Monday evening at 9:00 p.m. at her home located in the 4000 block of Hickory Hollow Rd. in Gastonia.

Currently, responders from the Gastonia Police Department, Gastonia Fire Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston Emergency Medical Service, Union Road Volunteer Fire Department, and Gaston County Office of Emergency and Fire Service are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen or locates Toro or has any information as to her location is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

