GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are looking for a man with special needs after he walked away from his home around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say Russell Richard Roby, 55, walked away from his home ar 123 Laurel Hill Ln and has not returned. According to officials Roby Has the mental functioning of a small child and wears hearing aids, however, was not wearing his hearing aids at the time he walked away due to an ear infection.

Roby is described as six feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds and a thin build. Roby is balding, but has thin brown hair along the sides of his head. He was wearing a lime green t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and eye glasses when he went missing.

Anyone who sees him or has seen him is urged to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or use 911.

