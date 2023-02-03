Gastonia receives $15,000 grant from Dominion Energy for farm-to-table project

The funds will be used to educate and feed populations that are food insecure.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's Keep Gastonia Beautiful program has been given a $15,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used for a farm-to-table community project that connects local farmers with communities facing food insecurity.

The social justice project is the result of a collaboration between Keep Gastonia Beautiful, the Gastonia Farmers Market and RAMS Kitchen. The goal is to bring locally and regionally produced food into homes and educate people about farm-to-table food practices.



“Support from foundations like this one allow us to give back to the community in a positive, sustainable way, " said Danette Dye, Director of Housing and Community Engagement for the City of Gastonia.

The funds will be used primarily to buy fresh produce from local farmers, available at the Gastonia Farmers Market. RAMS Kitchen can then use the local produce to educate food-insecure families in the Highland Community about farm-to-table food options and food waste practices.

Leftover produce from the Gastonia Farmers Market can also be donated to RAMS Kitchen, reducing food waste.

