Silver Alert issued for Gaston County man

GASTONIA, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Phillip Tobias, a Gaston County man considered endangered.

Tobias, 62, is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Tobias is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last known to be wearing gold-framed glasses, a black shirt, blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown boots. He was last seen on Marietta Street in Gastonia.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

