GASTONIA, N.C. — Five people were injured after a head-on collision at Union Road and Dawnwood Road in Gastonia on Sunday.

Troopers say a Nissan and a Honda were traveling in opposite directions along Union Road when officials say the Nissan crossed the center line, hitting a Honda head-on.

Five people were taken to the hospital, two of those people were taken via airlift, troopers said. The driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Honda were both airlifted to the hospital.

The area was initially blocked off, but the cars have been cleared and the road has been reopened.

Neighbors say they've seen accidents in this exact spot before, and some neighbors say they have petitioned over the years to have more safeguards put in place to help reduce crashes.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is still a developing story. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest.

