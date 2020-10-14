Arrests made in 2018 Gastonia double homicide

Over two years later, Gastonia Police said they have made two arrests in the case. Both were arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were arrested in connection to a 2018 double homicide in Gastonia, Gastonia Police confirmed Wednesday.

Gastonia Police said 71-year-old Brenda Campbell Henson and 47-year-old Robert Metcalfe were discovered dead at Henson's home on Mary Avenue on April 4, 2018.

According to a 911 call obtained by WCNC Charlotte in 2018, Henson's daughter discovered her mother and Metcalfe's bodies. Police said the call went out as a medical emergency, but Henson's family previously said investigators learned the two were stabbed.

"I came to pick my mom up for her doctor's appointment, and the front door wasn't locked," the caller said in 2018. "I think my mom, and somebody else is dead in the living room."

Over two years later, Gastonia Police said they have made two arrests in the case: 50-year-old Marcus Anthony Meadows and 30-year-old Brittney Diane Gidney, both of Gastonia, have been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

Speaking to WCNC Charlotte in 2018, Starlene Wease said she and Henson were friends and knew each other growing up.

"She's such a loving person," Wease previously said. "I don't know who would do that to her because we loved her. It's sad."

Police said in 2018 that Metcalfe's car was also stolen from the house.

“We appreciate the community’s assistance in coming forward in this case and reward money is available for additional information,” Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Keith McCabe said in a release.