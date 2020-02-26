GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store and then spray painted a clerk last week. The robbery happened last Tuesday evening at the Kingsway off Bessemer City Road.

In surveillance video, the suspect is wearing what appeared to be a surgical mask and gloves.

The store's manager, Michelle Pheagin, said the clerk was not injured. She said none of the green paint sprayed by the suspect got into the clerk's eyes, but it did get onto her left hand.

However, Pheagin said her employee is still shaken up by the robbery.

"To [the robber], it's just something real quick, to grab some quick money," she said. "But to [the clerk], this is lifelong now. This will always haunt her."

Before he left, Pheagin said the suspect apologized to the clerk.

"He's saying, 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I promise you'll never see me again,'" Pheagin said.

According to Pheagin, a customer was pumping gas when the robbery happened, but the driver wasn't paying attention.

She hopes as people learn about the story, they will be more vigilant in the future.

Police are gathering leads, and anyone with information on the crime can call call Detective A.C. Edge at 704-869-7871 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

