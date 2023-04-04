Charlotte whiskey and cigar lounge expanding to Gastonia

The Menagerie Hospitality Group said the Vintage Gastonia team only plans to make minimal changes to the space, including the addition of a back patio.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A popular cigar and whiskey lounge in Charlotte is expanding to Gaston County. The Vintage will open its second location in Gastonia.

The Menagerie Hospitality Group bought and plans to rebrand the current Whiskgars Cigar & Co. located at 190 W. Main Ave in a 90-year-old Gastonia building.

As the transformation takes place, the Vintage team will operate as Whiskgars with the same space and team before eventually rebranding to The Vintage Gastonia.

The Menagerie Hospitality Group said the Vintage Gastonia team only plans to make minimal changes to the space, including the addition of a back patio. Many things customers have come to expect from Whiskgars Cigar & Co. will remain the same, including live music.

“We felt a calling to continue the previous owner, Jacob Hibberts' dream and honor all the work and effort he has put in to make a place for the whiskey and cigar community,” Dan Weiss, president of Menagerie Hospitality Group, said in part in a statement. “Gastonia is also the perfect place for our growth for many reasons.”

Hibberts said he believes the cigar and whiskey experience at Whiskgars has helped bring growth to the downtown Gastonia area, and he is confident in what's next for the space.