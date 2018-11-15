GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Missing Person Unit is conducting an investigation into the disappearance of a 47-year-old man named Matthew Coleman.

CMPD responded to a call around 2:09 p.m., on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from out of town family members of Coleman.

Police say Coleman was dropped off at the Wendy’s located in the 3000 block of Freedom Drive by a family member on October 30.

Coleman lives in Gaston County near family, but has not returned home. Coleman’s family told officials that it is unusual for them not to have heard from him.

Coleman is described as a black man with short hair or afro with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing "painter's clothes," or a white shirt, white pants, gray jacket and a red knit hat, according to police.

Anyone who sees or has information about Coleman is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

