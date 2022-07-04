Deadly 4th of July shooting puts many on high alert

After a deadly 4th of July shooting in a Chicago suburb, many people were on high alert and worrying about safety in big crowds.

GASTONIA, N.C. — When asking people what they believe the best part of the 4th of July is, you'll get a lot of answers. Many people told WCNC Charlotte the best part is the fireworks and the feeling of freedom, while others mentioned the food you get to snack on without feeling bad.

Families flocked to downtown Gastonia Monday to celebrate the holiday. But underneath the sounds of fun, the community was on alert. It comes after a 4th of July celebration ended in tragedy in suburban Chicago. A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a parade, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30, and sending hundreds more fleeing, police said.

In the Queen City, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings took to Twitter in solidarity with those in Highland Park, Illinois.

Such a tragic incident that occurred in Highland Park, Chicago this morning. My thoughts are with all the victims and their families as well as the first responders. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 4, 2022

People in Gastonia told WCNC Charlotte they hoped for heightened security following the mass shooting.

“I’m hoping everyone can stay levelheaded and make it safe for everyone so everyone can be in places like this and not feel like they are in harm's way," a Gastonia resident said.

Officers were posted in the downtown area. The City of Gastonia told WCNC Charlotte it was ensuring the safety of everyone taking part in the event.

While this year's holiday came with concern for some, for others, the 4th of July is a dream. Alana Shincova is visiting North Carolina from Ukraine. She said she's hopeful that the dream of freedom will soon be a reality.

"We are looking for freedom right now and that’s why I feel it here, I hope soon we will have it there," Shincova said.