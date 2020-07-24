Customers leave supportive messages following protests at Tony's Ice Cream

The protests started after a woman claimed she received discriminatory service at the Gastonia shop Monday night.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Customers continued to show support for Tony's Ice Cream and Sandwiches in Gastonia as the shop remained closed Friday following several days of protests.

The protests started after Lydia Robinson claimed she received discriminatory service at the shop Monday night.

After Robinson began complaining about the treatment outside, Officer Drew Denton arrested her for trespassing.

Video of Robinson's arrest went viral, which led to protests and clashes between people supporting Robinson and counter-protesters supporting the shop.

The family who owns Tony's said Gastonia Police recommended they close the rest of the week out of precaution.

Many customers have stopped by the shop to leave post-it notes with supportive messages.

Sheri Burris drove with her daughter to Gastonia from Clover to run errands, and they didn't know Tony's was closed.

Burris wrote a message on a sticky note before they left the shop.

"I really support Tony's," Burris said. "They are a landmark here in Gastonia, and we hope they open up soon."

The Gastonia Police Department hired Denton in December 2017, and the department said because he has a higher level of education, he was hired as a "Police Officer III."

He's still employed with the department.

Robinson and civil rights activist John Barnettt, who's advocating on her behalf, said they want to meet with Tony's owners.

"So that me, Lydia and the owner of Tony's can sit down at a table of peace," Barnett said. "[If we] can't get peace there at that table, then unfortunately these protesters will probably get peace in their own way."

"No justice, no peace," Robinson added.