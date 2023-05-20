Man, 2 dogs killed in Gastonia house fire

Crews said it happened early Saturday morning along Davis Park Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia-area fire crews spent part of the early morning Saturday fighting a house fire that claimed the lives of a man and his two dogs.

Gaston County Emergency Management said flames broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the home along Davis Park Road, just south of Gastonia. Crews were alerted when a driver called 9-1-1 after noticing the fire. The driver stopped to honk his horn, before banging on the door to try and see if anyone was inside.

Crews located the man and his dogs on arrival, noting they were declared dead at the scene. The man, who was in his 60s, is not being publicly identified until immediate relatives are notified.

Acting Gaston County Fire Marshal Scott Hunter determined the fire was accidental in nature. Damages to the home are estimated to be more than $150,000.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts