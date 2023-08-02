14 dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting ring in Gastonia, advocates say

Gaston County Police say no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

GASTONIA, N.C. — More than a dozen dogs were removed from a Gastonia home that also allegedly housed a dogfighting operation, according to animal advocates.

The Humane Society of the United States said in a news release Wednesday a total of 14 dogs were seized from the house around 6:30 a.m. by the Gaston County Police Department. The dogs were reportedly living in enclosures described as "makeshift" and "hazardous" in the release. The Humane Society also said veterinarians on site noticed the dogs faced dental issues, skin conditions, missing hair, and puncture wounds. Dogfighting paraphernalia was also reportedly found on the scene.

“It’s always haunting…seeing what the dogs have had to endure and thinking about how they’ve suffered,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team in a statement. “We are grateful to the Gaston County Police Department for intervening on behalf of these dogs. No animal deserves to suffer the way these dogs have, but this is the last day they will have to live like this.”

While police have not yet made any arrests tied to the animal seizures from the home on East 6th Avenue, the investigation remains ongoing. The department requested the Humane Society's assistance after concerns about the dogs' welfare were raised. The HSUS is transporting the rescued animals elsewhere for continued treatment and exams.

“The Gaston County police are grateful for the assistance and partnership with the HSUS in our ongoing commitment to ending this type of animal cruelty,” said Captain Kyle Yancey in a statement shared by the HSUS.