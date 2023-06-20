Double shooting in Gastonia under investigation, police say

Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in the area of Laurel Lane, Gastonia Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — A shooting took place in Gastonia and left two people with serious injuries, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia police received the call for the shooting outside the 1900 block of Laurel Lane, which is near Robinwood Road, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No other details have been provided at this time, but keep up with WCNC Charlotte for further updates on this story.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts