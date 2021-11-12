New artist development center opens in Eastridge Mall

Legacy Music includes a recording studio, radio station and photography space to help discover new talent in the Carolinas

GASTONIA, N.C. — The old Eastridge Mall in Gastonia is getting new life with the help of a new business hoping to bring in new talent from all across the Carolinas.

Legacy Music is an artist development center that recently opened inviting up-and-coming talent to use the resources and the space to help discover the next big star.

“Our vision is really to find real creatives, real talented people in the market, Legacy Music Founder Nathaniel Jones said. “We’re bringing you the professional quality right here in your backyard.”

From a recording studio to a photography space and a radio station, Raw 704, that streams music from local and national artists. Jones says they not only want to educate with business workshops, but also highlight artist showcases too.

“There’s a lot of rich history from a music standpoint and just Gastonia is on the rise," Jones said.

The space also features a collaboration room where talent can come together and network as they work. Prince Navon, a 16-year-old who happens to be Jones' son, is also one of the artists putting these new resources to use.

“I make music based on how I feel creatively wherever my energy is," Navon said. "As far as studio time and being able to record freely this is new to me. It's definitely a blessing."

Artists can book with Legacy Music every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and by appointment for after hours.