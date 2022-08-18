Gastonia woman killed by a drunk driver while sitting on driveway, police say

Officers who were at the scene saw a truck turn onto a driveway and said the driver did not appear to see Calhoun sitting there.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was killed after a drunk driver slammed into her while she was sitting on a driveway, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with death by motor vehicle, DWI, and other charges after police said he struck 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun of Gastonia with his truck on Aug. 13. Calhoun died from her injuries at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers who were at the scene saw a truck turn onto a driveway and said the driver did not appear to see Calhoun sitting there. Officers said they tried to alert the driver of the truck that Calhoun was sitting on the driveway and tried to get him to stop. The truck continued driving on the driveway, failed to stop and struck Calhoun.

After Calhoun’s death, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect charging him with death by a motor vehicle among other charges.

