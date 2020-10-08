Former Gastonia Police Chief dies at 65 from COVID-19 complications

There will be a visitation for Parham on August 11 from 5-8 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church on Union Road in Gastonia.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Rodney Allen Parham, 65, died peacefully on August 7 due to COVID-19 complications, according to his obituary.

Parham, born in Gaston County on January 10, 1955, was a former Chief of Police for the City of Gastonia. He retired as chief in 2003.

He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church and the Optimist Club, and loved spending time with family, fishing and collecting coins. His loved ones will remember him also for his love of puzzles, sitting on the porch, watching Western movies and listening to the Moody Blues.

Parham leaves behind three children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, fiancé and additional family. According to his obituary, he was preceded in death by his wife of 14 years and his parents.

There will be a visitation for Parham on August 11 from 5-8 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church on Union Road in Gastonia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, loved ones ask that all in attendance wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The funeral services will also be at Freewill Baptist Church, and will take place at 10 a.m. on August 12. The City of Gastonia Police Honor Guard will act as pallbearers.

"The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and doctors in the COVID Unit at CaroMont Regional Medical Center for their care and dedication," the obituary reads.

Instead of flowers, his family has requested memorials to the Gastonia Police Foundation.