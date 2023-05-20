Preparation underway for two large-scale developments in Gaston County

After 700 homes were approved in Gastonia last year, the county is paving the way for another large-scale development near the Lincoln County line.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Roughly 700 new homes are coming to the Gastonia area.

The project, approved last October, is expected to include apartments, townhomes, and single-family units near South New Hope Road and East Hudson Boulevard.

“Projects like this certainly reflect why people are choosing to live here in Gastonia," said Quentin McPhatter, the city's Assistant City Manager. "When we try to bring in new businesses, new industries, they look at population trends and they look at growth patterns.”

While preparation for that development is underway inside the city, Gaston County Commissioners are paving the way for another large-scale development near the Lincoln County line.

They approved a rezoning request for more than 700 homes near N.C. Highway 16 and Killian Road.

Lucia-Riverbend Fire Chief David Toomey said his department is preparing now.

"We've got a big development coming in which is going to require us to add another station. We've got to staff it with six people and then we'll add three more to the main station," he said. "It's a lot about to go on within the next several years.”

He said finding and retaining firefighters is a challenge, especially for small departments, as older workers retire and others seek higher pay. They're hoping to attract new talent with paid and volunteer positions available.

"This is a nationwide crisis -- and we'll always take volunteers," Chief Toomey said. "Helping other people, you don't get a better feeling than that.”

As the Gastonia area prepares for new residents, the city is ensuring all the growth will be responsible.

“We are experiencing unprecedented development and growth in the City of Gastonia,” said Jason Thomas, the city's Planning Director. “We are excited that Gastonia is top of mind for investors and developers and we are making sure we are planning and executing growth in a strategic and thoughtful way.”