18-wheeler loses load, overturns on Gaston County roadway, first responders say

A WCNC Charlotte viewer shared photos and a video of the scene, showing the truck on its side.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — First responders said an 18-wheeler lost its load and overturned on a Gaston County roadway Thursday afternoon.

Gaston County 911 confirmed details to WCNC Charlotte shortly after 1 p.m. along Union Road near Bud Wilson Road. While no further details were immediately available regarding when and how the truck overturned, a dispatcher said one person inside the cab was treated for minor injuries.

WCNC Charlotte viewer Emily Tucker shared photos and a video of the scene, showing the 18-wheeler's windshield to be shattered and the flatbed storage area empty. A yellow banner on the truck's front bumper area indicated it was carrying some kind of oversized load at the time.

This article will be updated should more details be shared by first responders. Stay tuned for more information as we get it.

