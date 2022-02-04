4 Gaston County K-9s get bullet and stab protective vests

Gaston County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Quinn, Repo, Chief and Shady have received bullet and stab protective vests.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four Gaston County Sheriff’s Office K-9s have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to the sheriff's office, K-9s Quinn and Repo’s vest were sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring, Kentucky and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." K-9s Chief and Shady’s vest were embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

