4 Gaston County K-9s get bullet and stab protective vests

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four Gaston County Sheriff’s Office K-9s have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
According to the sheriff's office, K-9s Quinn and Repo’s vest were sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring, Kentucky and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." K-9s Chief and Shady’s vest were embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
