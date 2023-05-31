Gaston Police searching for missing teen

Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 704-866-6702.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

According to police, 14-year-old Montavious Brebard was last seen on May 29. Police said he is 4’8” and weighs 110 lbs. Police said the teen has braces and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue letters, gray sweatpants, orange and white tennis shoes.

